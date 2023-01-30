Dyche new boss on Merseyside

Everton have announced Sean Dyche as the club's new manager.
The former Burnley boss has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at Goodison Park.
Dyche's first game in charge will be at home to Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday.
