Dyche new boss on Merseyside

Jan 30, 2023 14:01 By radiokerrypodcast
Dyche new boss on Merseyside
Everton have announced Sean Dyche as the club's new manager.

The former Burnley boss has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at Goodison Park.

Dyche's first game in charge will be at home to Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday.

