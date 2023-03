Antoine Dupont has been voted as Six Nations Player of the Championship.

He beat competition from Irish trio Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen and Caelan Doris.

The scrum-half is only the third player to have retained the crown.

Advertisement

Hansen has also missed out on inclusion in the official team of the tournament, with James Lowe on one wing and France’s Damien Penaud on the other.

Ireland have ten players on the team, including seven of the eight in the pack.