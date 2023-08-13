Advertisement
Sport

Duo share top spot in Women's Open

Aug 13, 2023 09:14 By radiokerrysport
England's Charley Hull and Lilia Vu of the United States share top spot on 9 under par going into the final round of the Women's Open at Walton Heath.

Stephanie Meadow is inside the top 20 on 1 under par.

Leona Maguire is 2 over.

