Oct 9, 2023 07:40 By radiokerrysport
Duo called into the Republic of Ireland squad
Ollie O'Neill of Fulham and St Pat's Conor Carty have been called into the Republic of Ireland under-21 squad.

Jim Crawford's side face Latvia in a European qualifier on Friday.

