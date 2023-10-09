Duo called into the Republic of Ireland squad

Ollie O'Neill of Fulham and St Pat's Conor Carty have been called into the Republic of Ireland under-21 squad.
Jim Crawford's side face Latvia in a European qualifier on Friday.
