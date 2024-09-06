Advertisement
Sport

Dunlevy wins third medal

Sep 6, 2024 15:39 By radiokerrynews
Katie-George Dunlevy has won a third medal of the Paris Paralympics.

Along with pilot Linda Kelly, they’ve taken silver in the Women’s Individual B Road Race, coming home just behind the GB team of Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl.

Josephine Healion and Eve McCrystal were fourth in that race.

Damien Vereker and pilot Mitchell McLaughlin are on track for a top ten finish in the Men’s Individual B Road Race.

And Ronan Grimes is inside the top 20 in the Men’s C4-to-C5 road race.

====

Barry McClements qualified sixth fastest for this evening’s final of the 100-metre Butterfly S9, having placed third in his heat.

He’ll return to the pool for that final at 25-to-6.

====

On the Stade de France track, Aaron Shorten finished seventh in the final of the 15-hundred metres T-20, in a new season’s best time.

