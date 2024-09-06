Dunlevy begins quest for third medal

Katie-George Dunlevy has begun her quest for a third medal at the Paralympics in Paris.

She's currently in action in the Women's B Individual road race with pilot Linda Kelly.

Josephine Healion is also in that race, with pilot Eve McCrystal.

Also in Para Cycling, Damien Vereker and pilot Mitchell McLaughlin are in action in the Men's B Individual Road Race.

Ronan Grimes finished 17th in the C4-to-5 road race.

In the Pool, Barry McClements has qualified for the final of the men's 100 metre butterfly S-9 after finishing third in his heat.

On the Track, Aaron Shorten ran a season's best time in finishing 7th in the Men's 15-hundred metres T20 final.

And in Para Equestrian, Sarah Slattery, Michael Murphy and Kate Kerr Horan compete in Team Dressage.