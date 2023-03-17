Advertisement
Sport

Dundalk win Louth derby; more games today

Mar 17, 2023 10:03 By radiokerrysport
Dundalk win Louth derby; more games today
Dundalk had goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd to thank for taking all three points from the Louth derby.

He saved a late Freddie Draper penalty as the Lilywhites ran out 1-nil winners away to Drogheda United.

Connor Malley’s second half strike settled the game, with Dundalk third in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

The balance of the top flight fixtures take place this evening.

There’s a 5pm start at Turner’s Cross where Cork City entertain Shelbourne.

At the same time, Shamrock Rovers’ latest attempt at a first win of the season sees St. Pat’s visit Tallaght Stadium.

Early leaders Bohemians entertain UCD from 7.45.

And there’s a north-west derby at the Ryan McBride Brandywell, with Derry City up against Sligo Rovers.

===

The top two meet in the First Division, with leaders Galway United up against Cobh Ramblers.

Kerry make the trip to Wexford.

And Athlone Town face Treaty United.

===

In the Premier League tonight, Nottingham Forest host Newcastle.

