Dundalk title challenge falters; Women's National League resumes this afternoon

Dundalk's title challenge faltered again last night.

They needed a second half Daniel Kelly strike to rescue a 1-1 draw at St. Patrick's Athletic, and are nine points off leaders Shamrock Rovers.

Liam Burt's second half strike gave Bohemians a 1-nil win away to Drogheda, the first time they have won back-to-back league games this season.

First Division leaders Cork City were left frustrated by ten man Galway last night - it finished goalless at Turner's Cross.

Waterford hammered Cobh Ramblers 5-nil at St. Colman's Park.

While Treaty United won 2-nil at ten-man Bray.

There's one game in the First Division tonight, as Longford Town entertain Athlone Town.

The Women's National League resumes this afternoon, with the meeting of Dublin rivals Peamount and Shelbourne taking centre stage.

That game kicks off at PRL Park at 5pm.

Wexford Youths are away to DLR Waves from 4.

Sligo Rovers play Athlone at 2 o'clock and there are two matches starting at 6pm - as Bohemians face Treaty United and Galway host Cork City.