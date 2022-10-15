Dundalk remain in box seat to secure European qualification

Dundalk remain in the box seat to secure European qualification.

Lewis Macari scored his first ever senior goal as Stephen O’Donnell’s side won 2-1 away to Finn Harps to stay third.

St. Pat’s remain just a point behind Dundalk following a 3-1 win at home to Dublin rivals Bohemians.

First Division champions Cork City threw away a 2-nil lead to lose 3-2 away to Athlone Town.

Lee Desmond scored twice as Cobh Ramblers romped to a 5-1 victory away to Bray.

And Galway are now without a win in three after last night’s nil-all draw at Wexford.