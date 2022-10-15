Advertisement
Sport

Dundalk remain in box seat to secure European qualification

Oct 15, 2022 09:10 By radiokerrysport
Dundalk remain in the box seat to secure European qualification.

Lewis Macari scored his first ever senior goal as Stephen O’Donnell’s side won 2-1 away to Finn Harps to stay third.

St. Pat’s remain just a point behind Dundalk following a 3-1 win at home to Dublin rivals Bohemians.

First Division champions Cork City threw away a 2-nil lead to lose 3-2 away to Athlone Town.

Lee Desmond scored twice as Cobh Ramblers romped to a 5-1 victory away to Bray.

And Galway are now without a win in three after last night’s nil-all draw at Wexford.

