Sport

Dundalk manager resigns

Nov 5, 2024 16:54 By radiokerrysport
Ciaran Kilduff is in line to become the next Dundalk manager.

The former Lilywhites striker stepped down from Athlone Town Women's last month, winning the Women's Premier Division this season, plus an FAI Women's Cup in 2023.

Kilduff will take over from Jon Daly, who resigned following the club's relegation to the First Division.

Bohemians winger Danny Grant has confirmed on social media that he's leaving Dalymount Park.

The 24-year-old returned from Huddersfield Town midway through last season.

This season he started 18 matches in 33 appearances, scoring three goals.

Sligo Rovers announced today that Stefan Radosavljevic, Charlie Wiggett and JR Wilson will not be back at the Showgrounds next season.

