Dundalk falter but Galway within a point of top spot in first division

Jul 9, 2022 10:07 By radiokerrysport
Dundalk’s hopes of catching Shamrock Rovers at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division suffered a major blow at the hands of Louth rivals Drogheda last night.

Dean Williams’ first-minute strike was enough to give Drogs a 1-nil win at Head In The Game Park.

Defeat leaves Dundalk ten-points off Rovers, but with only one game-in-hand.

Gavin Molloy helped Shelbourne end their Finn Harps hoodoo tonight, scoring twice in a 3-1 victory over Ollie Horgan’s side at Tolka Park.

====

Galway United moved to within a point of First Division leaders Cork City with a 3-nil defeat of Cobh Ramblers.

Wexford extended their unbeaten run to seven with a 3-1 victory away to south-east rivals Waterford.

Treaty United stay just outside the playoff spots despite a 3-nil win at home to ten-man Longford.

