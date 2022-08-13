Dundalk cut gap on leaders Shamrock Rovers

Dundalk have cut the gap on SSE Airtricity Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers to four-points.

Despite having Andy Boyle sent off, Dundalk collected a 1-nil win at Bohemians courtesy of a calamitous Tadhg Ryan own goal.

For their part, Rovers were held to a goalless draw at Derry City.

Ryan Brennan scored twice against his former club, as Drogheda came from a goal down to beat Shelbourne 3-1.

And Finn Harps have replaced UCD at the foot of the table after going down 2-1 to the ten-man Students at Belfield.

First Division leaders Cork City lost for the first time since February, but Galway failed to capitalise.

Cork were beaten 2-nil by Treaty United at Turner’s Cross.

While Galway had Max Hemmings dismissed in a 2-1 defeat at Waterford.

Wexford twice came from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw with Cobh Ramblers.

And Longford were 2-nil winners away to Bray.