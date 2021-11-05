Advertisement
Dundalk continue late push for Europe, more action tonight

Nov 5, 2021 07:11 By radiokerrysport
Dundalk continue late push for Europe, more action tonight
Dundalk continued their late push for European football last night with a 1-nil win away to Louth rivals Drogheda United.

The battle against the drop, and for European places, takes centre stage in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division tonight.

Finn Harps currently occupy the relegation playoff spot ahead of tonight's north-west derby with Derry City in Ballybofey.

Waterford start the night a point better off than Harps, and welcome champions Shamrock Rovers to the RSC.

And second plays third at Richmond Park, with St. Pat's up against Sligo.

There's a mid-table battle in the Women's National League this evening, with Galway playing Athlone.

