Dunbar starting final stage eleventh in General Classification

Sep 8, 2024 09:41 By radiokerrynews
Dunbar starting final stage eleventh in General Classification
Ireland's Eddie Dunbar will start the final stage of the Vuelta a Espana eleventh in General Classification.

The Cork native won yesterday's 20th stage, his second stage win of the Tour.

