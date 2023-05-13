Dunbar begins eighth stage of Giro 11th on gc

Eddie Dunbar begins today’s eighth stage of the Giro D’Italia eleventh on general classification.
Andreas Leknessund continues to wear the leader’s pink jersey for a 207-kilometre trek from Terni to Fossombrone.
