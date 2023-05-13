Advertisement
Sport

Dunbar begins eighth stage of Giro 11th on gc

May 13, 2023 09:05 By radiokerrysport
Dunbar begins eighth stage of Giro 11th on gc Dunbar begins eighth stage of Giro 11th on gc
Share this article

Eddie Dunbar begins today’s eighth stage of the Giro D’Italia eleventh on general classification.

Andreas Leknessund continues to wear the leader’s pink jersey for a 207-kilometre trek from Terni to Fossombrone.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus