Dublin's defence of hurling's Walsh Cup off to a winning start

Jan 7, 2023 15:01 By radiokerrynews
Dublin's defence of hurling's Walsh Cup is off to a winning start.

Liam Murphy, Glenn Whelan and Andrew Jamieson Murphy found the net as Michael Donoghue's team ran out 3-26 to 2-22 victors against Antrim at Parnell Park.

It's back-to-back wins for Louth in football's O'Byrne Cup.

The Wee County have edged out Kildare by 14-points to 1-10 at Newbridge.

Dessie Dolan's Westmeath overcame Wexford by 1-16 to 6-points while an Anton Sullivan goal helped Offaly beat Wicklow by 1-9 to 7-points.

Longford were 16-points to 4 winners against Carlow and it finished all-square at Navan at Meath 2-10 Laois 16-points.

