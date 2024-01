Dublin will take on Longford in the O'Byrne Cup final.

The All Ireland champions had no problems dispatching Wexford in the semi final by 5-17 to 1-11.

They'll face Paddy Christie's side in the decider after their 3 point win over Meath last night

The O'Byrne Shield final will see Wicklow play Louth.

Oisin McConville's men booked their place after their 1-20 to 12 point win over Laois.

Louth will join them in that final after a 2-12 to 12 point win over Westmeath.