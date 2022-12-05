Advertisement
Dublin Secretary John Costello says reduced funding will result in 'job losses' and 'sale of assets'

Dec 5, 2022 17:12 By radiokerrysport
Dublin Secretary John Costello says reduced funding will result in 'job losses' and 'sale of assets'
Dublin GAA Secretary John Costello says that reducing the county's funding by almost €450,000 will result in 'job losses' and 'sale of assets'.

The reduction is due to a new model around how coaching and development funding is to be allocated by the GAA, although it has not yet been implemented.

The move came after years of debate and criticism over Dublin's funding and their ability to generate such a wealth of commercial revenue.

Costello has made the warnings in his annual report and says there are 'real challenges for Gaelic games in Dublin'.

He's also critical of the new All-Ireland Senior Football Championship format, particularly how teams qualify for the first or second tier and how many meaningless games there will be.

