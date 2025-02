All eyes will be on Galopin Des Champs as he bids to maintain his perfect record over fences at Leopardstown in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup on the opening day of the Dublin Racing Festival.

Willie Mullins� superstar is unbeaten in six starts over the Leopardstown fences and he is set to line out against nine rivals as he bids for a third straight win in the race.

It�s one of four Grade 1 races, and the action begins at a quarter-past-one.