Galway have knocked Dublin out of the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship.

Just like the Tribesmen last weekend, the women toppled the defending champions in last night's quarter-final at Parnell Park.

Kerry and Cork also reached the last four yesterday.

The last of the four semi-finalists will be confirmed today after the meeting of Armagh and Mayo at the Athletic Grounds from 5:45pm.