Dublin footballers to share Croke Park with hurling counterparts

The Dublin senior footballers will share the Croke Park stage with their hurling counterparts for the first round of the new round-robin format of the All-Ireland football championship.

At 4 on Sunday week - they'll play Roscommon, after Micheál Donoghue’s hurlers face Galway in the Leinster hurling round-robin.

Ulster finalists Armagh host Westmeath at the Armagh Box-It Athletic Grounds at 4.45pm on Saturday May 27th.

Also on the same day is the meeting of Louth and Cork, at Pairc Tailteann while Derry and Monaghan play at Celtic Park.