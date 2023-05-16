Advertisement
Sport

Dublin footballers to share Croke Park with hurling counterparts

May 16, 2023 16:05 By radiokerrysport
Dublin footballers to share Croke Park with hurling counterparts Dublin footballers to share Croke Park with hurling counterparts
Share this article

The Dublin senior footballers will share the Croke Park stage with their hurling counterparts for the first round of the new round-robin format of the All-Ireland football championship.

At 4 on Sunday week - they'll play Roscommon, after Micheál Donoghue’s hurlers face Galway in the Leinster hurling round-robin.

Ulster finalists Armagh host Westmeath at the Armagh Box-It Athletic Grounds at 4.45pm on Saturday May 27th.

Advertisement

Also on the same day is the meeting of Louth and Cork, at Pairc Tailteann while Derry and Monaghan play at Celtic Park.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus