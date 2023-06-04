Advertisement
Sport

Dublin earn first win of All-Ireland Football Championship

Jun 4, 2023 09:06 By radiokerrysport
Dublin have their first win of this year's All-Ireland Football Championship.

The Dubs beat Kildare by 22 points to 13 at Nowlan Park.

Last year's finalists Galway earned a 20 points to 12 win over Westmeath in Mullingar.

Tyrone beat Armagh 13 points to 11.

It's a busy day in the All Ireland Football Championship this afternoon.

The action gets underway at 2 o'clock as Monaghan take on Munster runners-up Clare in Clones.

At the same time, Mayo will make it 2 wins from 2, as they welcome Louth to McHale Park.

It's an all-Connacht affair at Dr. Hyde Park with the meeting of Roscommon and Sligo from 3 o'clock.

While Derry make the short trip to Ballybofey to take on Donegal from 4.

It's also the final day of round-robin action in the Tailteann Cup.

It's a double-header at O'Moore Park, where Limerick can make it a clean sweep in Group 3.

They take on Wicklow from 1, followed by Carlow's clash with Longford from 3 o'clock.

Also at that time, Antrim face Fermanagh at the Athletic Grounds.

And Wexford and Leitrim go toe-to-toe in Parnell Park.

