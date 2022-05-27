Advertisement
Sport

Dublin derby tonight in Premier Division

May 27, 2022 07:05 By radiokerrysport
Dublin derby tonight in Premier Division
There's a Dublin derby at Tallaght Stadium tonight in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Leaders Shamrock Rovers host Damien Duff's Shelbourne from 8pm.

Four games get underway at 7.45.

Dundalk take on St Pat's, while Sligo Rovers go to UCD.

Elsewhere, it's Bohemians versus Drogheda United and Derry City against Finn Harps.

There's also a busy evening ahead in the First Division.

The big game is the clash of the top two at Eamonn Deacy Park, where leaders Galway United host Cork City.

Third-placed Waterford take on Treaty United, while Cobh Ramblers meet Longford Town and Bray go up against Athlone.

