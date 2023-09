A Dublin Derby is the pick of the games in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division this evening.

Bohemians play host to Shelbourne with kick off at Dalymount Park at 7:45pm.

At the same time Dundalk face Cork City and Drogheda United travel to St Pats.

Advertisement

In the First Division, champions Galway United take on managerless Finn Harps at a quarter to 8 while Wexford FC come up against Longford Town.