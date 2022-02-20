Advertisement
Dublin beaten again

Feb 20, 2022 09:02 By radiokerrysport
Dublin beaten again
After winning last year's All Ireland semi-final, Mayo inflicted another defeat on Dublin, this time in Division 1 of the Allianz National Football League.

James Horan's side won by 2-11 to 12 points at Croke Park last night.

The other match ended in a draw - Armagh 1-7 Monaghan 10 points at the Athletic Grounds.

On the pitch in Division 1 today, Kerry welcome Donegal to Fitzgerald Stadium for a 1.45 start, and it's Tyrone up against Kildare in Omagh from 3.45.

In Division 2, Derry play Cork at Owenbeg from 1pm.

The other three matches throw in at 2pm.

It's Roscommon versus Clare at Doctor Hyde Park, Meath take on Down in Navan and Galway are up against Offaly at Pearse Stadium.

