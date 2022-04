Hannah Tyrrell and Carla Rowe scored 4-14 between them as reigning champions Dublin eased to a 6-23 to 0-4 win against Westmeath in the Leinster Ladies Football Championship.

Kate Sullivan also struck 1-2 after coming off the bench for Mick Bohan's side, who play All-Ireland champions Meath at Parnell Park next weekend.

Sarah Dillon and Ciara Blundell sent over two-points each for Westmeath, who were playing in the Leinster Senior Championship for the first time since 2019.