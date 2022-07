Dublin are out of this year's All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship.

They've been beaten by Donegal in the quarter finals this afternoon 3-7 to 1-7

Mayo are into the semi finals after a by 2-13 to 17 point win over Cork in Cusack Park.

Advertisement

Elsewhere Waterford avoided relegation to the Intermediate championship.

Lauren McGregor scored 2-2 and they beat Monaghan by 3-12 to 6 points to preserve their senior status.