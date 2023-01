The start of the Dubai Desert Classic has been delayed because of overnight rain.

Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington and Tom McKibbin are the Irish players in the field.

On the PGA Tour, England's Aaron Rai and American pair Sam Ryder and Brent Grant share top spot on 8 under par after the opening round of the Farmers Insurance Open in California.

Jon Rahm is back on 1 over.