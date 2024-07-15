Droopys Mandolin Crowned TIME International Champion At Dundalk

Ballymac Run Defends Shelley Fennelly Title At Curraheen Park

Droopys Mandolin won the 2024 TIME International Open 550 at Dundalk Stadium on Friday night for trainer Robert Gleeson and owners Alan & Patrick Dobbs along with €20,000!

This daughter of Laughil Blake – Droopys Curio ran the race of her life to chase down pacesetter Tribal Syd for trainer Murt Leahy. She took up lead on the home straight and went on to win by two and a half lengths in 29.72.

Mandolin had already won the 2023 Fonez Galway Oaks and reached the final of the 2024 Sporting Press Irish Oaks. She has won over €50,000 in prize money with lots more to come from this superstar.

Curraheen Park

Ballymac Run won the Shelley Fennelly Memorial Open Bitch Stake Final on Saturday night for the second year in a row. Trained by Liam Dowling, this terrific daughter of Bull Run Bolt – Jaytee Pearl made all from trap two and went on to win comfortably in a time of 28.50. It was a great night for team Dowling as they brought their English Greyhound Derby champion De Lahdedah to the track to celebrate his big success.

Irish St Leger

The opening round of the 2024 WillWeGo.com Irish St. Leger takes place this weekend. The draw will be made Monday afternoon at 2pm and will be live online. You can view it here.

Around the Country

