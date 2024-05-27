Droopys Edel Impresses In Sporting Press Irish Oaks Second Round

The Ian Reilly trained Droopys Edel recorded the fastest time of the night in the second round of the Sporting Press Online Edition Irish Oaks at Shelbourne Park.

This daughter of King Sheeran – Droopys Hunch made all from trap one and went on to win by two lengths in a time of 28.21. Epic Chick for John Kennedy Junior and Sawdust Storm for Murt Leahy qualified in behind.

Trainer Graham Kelly enjoyed a brilliant double with Beretta Melba the first of those winners in heat 2. This lady dug deep to win in 28.50 as the 14/1 outsider, beating Kerogue Lady by a neck. His second heat winner was Beretta Reba in the final heat. This daughter of Broadstrand Bono – Boulevard Mist has been running consistently well at the Dublin track and that form continued as she won by four lengths to Chelsea Pat in 28.41.

Advertisement

Deelish Nora won heat 3 for trainer John F McGee in a time of 28.42 as the 4/6 favourite. She finished strong to beat Highview Treat by three lengths with Fleadh Saraide another length back in third.

Lets Go Bubbles was another winning favourite as she won in 28.59 at odds of 4/5 for trainer Owen McKenna. Ballymac Run and Lincoln Legacy are also through. A Lucky Julie won the next heat for trainer Jerry Melia in a fast 28.28 with Short Grip and Annie On Faya second and third.

The next two heats were won by the Marie Gilbert trained Rathdown Molly in a time of 28.45 and the Dolores Ruth trained Mustang Sally who clocked 28.42. Droopys Mandolin ran on strong to qualify in this heat after some traffic problems and she remains the 3/1 outright favourite with BoyleSports.

Advertisement

The draw for the quarterfinals can be found here.

The Liam Dowling trained Niosfearrnabolt was the fastest heat winner in the opening round of the RCETS A0 as he clocked a decent time of 28.63. It was his first race at the Shelbourne Park but he has been catching the eye at his local track in Tralee. This competition is worth €10,000 to the winner.

Other heat winners include Mustang Same for trainer Fraser Black who won in 28.79, Miami King for trainer Garry Dempsey won in 28.74 and Farney Chime just held on to record 28.69.

Advertisement

Around the Country

There was plenty of excellent racing at some of our other stadia. Coonough Paddy won the €3,750 Friends of Newbridge Derby in 29.90 for trainer Barry Clancy and owners Graham Ashe and Shaun Gresham. Well done to all the connections.

Ballinakill Alf won the €5,000 Islandbridge Open 350 at Shelbourne Park on Friday night for trainer Graham Holland and the Pillar syndicate. He won in 18.67 as the Even money favourite.

Advertisement

The €5,000 DG Foods LTD A4 Tri-distance final at Kilcohan Park was won by Gortkelly Bear for trainer Michael Meade. He came home strong to win by two lengths in 31.78 to Bogger Cash in second place.

The semi-finals of The Deadly Kennels Open 750 were won by Twofourone in 42.64 for trainer Michael English and Tuono Charlie for trainer Sharon Hunt in 42.21. The track was marked .60 spots slow for the 750 yards.

Dashing Toro won the €10,000 Lee Strand 550 Final at the Kingdom for trainer David O’Flaherty and the twice a day everyday syndicate. He won in 29.54 coming from behind and looks a bright prospect.