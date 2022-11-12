Advertisement
Dromid Pearses relegated to Junior Premier

Nov 12, 2022 15:11 By radiokerrynews
Dromid Pearses will play Junior Premier football in 2023.

They were at the end of a big defeat against Glenbeigh/Glencar in Milltown, going down 4-17 to 0-7

Glenbeigh/Glencar retain Intermediate status for next year

