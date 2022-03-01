Drogheda venue for Clanmaurice All-Ireland Final

Clanmaurice's All-Ireland Final is to be played in Drogheda on Saturday.
They'll meet Eoghan Rua from Derry at O’Raghallaighs from 12.30 in the AIB Junior Camogie Club Championship decider.
