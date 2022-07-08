Draws made for O Donoghue, O Sullivan and Galvin Cups

The draws took place last evening for the East Kerry boards 3 Cups

O'DONOGHUE CUP sponsored by Dr O'DONOGHUE FAMILY & The Aquila Club

RD 1.

Following teams got a bye in RD 1 Fossa , Glenflesk, Killarney Legion, Dr Crokes

First Team Named are at home

Gneeveguilla v Firies

Ratmore v Spa

Currow v Listry

Kenmare v Kilcummin

Quarter Finals

First Team Named are at home

killarney Legion v Kenmare or killcummin

Gneeveguilla or Firies v Glenflesk

Dr Crokes v Fossa

Rathmore or Spa v Currow or Listry

East Kerry Intermediate championship Fr. Galvin Cup sponsored by Aquila Club

RD 1.

Listry v Cordal

Semi-Finals First Team Named are at home

Fossa v Kilgarvan

Scartaglin v Listry or Cordal

East Kerry Junior Championship O'Sullivan Cup sponsored by Killarney Carpet & Furniture Centre

Following Teams have Bye in RD1

Gneeveguilla, Dr crokes, Fossa, kilcummin, Rathmore,

First RD

Currow v Listry

Killarney Legion v Glenflesk

Spa v Firies

Quarter Final

Rathmore v Gneeveguilla

Legion/Glenflesk v Spa/Firies

Fossa v Currow/Listry

Kilcummin v Dr Crokes

East kerry Board C.C.C.will fix fixtures