Draws made for O Donoghue, O Sullivan and Galvin Cups

The draws took place last evening for the East Kerry boards 3 Cups
O'DONOGHUE CUP sponsored by Dr O'DONOGHUE FAMILY & The Aquila Club
RD 1.
Following teams got a bye in RD 1 Fossa , Glenflesk, Killarney Legion, Dr Crokes
First Team Named are at home
Gneeveguilla v Firies
Ratmore v Spa
Currow v Listry
Kenmare v Kilcummin
Quarter Finals
First Team Named are at home
killarney Legion v Kenmare or killcummin
Gneeveguilla or Firies v Glenflesk
Dr Crokes v Fossa
Rathmore or Spa v Currow or Listry
East Kerry Intermediate championship Fr. Galvin Cup sponsored by Aquila Club
RD 1.
Listry v Cordal
Semi-Finals First Team Named are at home
Fossa v Kilgarvan
Scartaglin v Listry or Cordal
East Kerry Junior Championship O'Sullivan Cup sponsored by Killarney Carpet & Furniture Centre
Following Teams have Bye in RD1
Gneeveguilla, Dr crokes, Fossa, kilcummin, Rathmore,
First RD
Currow v Listry
Killarney Legion v Glenflesk
Spa v Firies
Quarter Final
Rathmore v Gneeveguilla
Legion/Glenflesk v Spa/Firies
Fossa v Currow/Listry
Kilcummin v Dr Crokes
East kerry Board C.C.C.will fix fixtures