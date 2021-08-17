Advertisement
Sport

Draws made for Munster Youth and Junior Cups

Aug 17, 2021 12:08 By radiokerrysport
The draws have been made for the Munster Youth and Junior Cup.

In the Munster Youth Cup
1st Round (On or Before 25th/26th September 2021)
Ferry Rangers v Killarney Celtic .
Listowel Celtic v Killarney Athletic .
Tralee Dynamos v Ballyheigue Athletic .
2nd Round (On or Before 16th/17th October 2021)
A. Ferry Rangers or Killarney Celtic v St Brendans Park .
B. Tralee Dynamos or Ballyheigue Athletic v Listowel Celtic or Killarney Athletic .

McCarthy Insurance Group Munster Junior Cup 2021/2022
1st Round (On or Before 2nd/3rd October 2021)
Listowel Celtic A v Listowel Celtic B .
Ballyheigue Athletic v Classic Fc .
Killarney Celtic v St Brendans Park Fc .
Tralee Dynamos v Castleisland Afc .
MEK Galaxy v Ferry Rangers .
Fenit Samphires v Killarney Athletic .
2nd Round (On or Before 30th/31st October 2021)
A. Ballyheigue Athletic or Classic Fc v Inter Kenmare .
B. MEK Galaxy or Ferry Rangers v Fenit Samphires or Killarney Athletic .
C. Killarney Celtic or St Brendans Park v Dingle Bay Rovers .
D. Tralee Dynamos or Castleisland Afc v Listowel Celtic A or Listowel Celtic B .

