Draws made for Munster Youth and Junior Cups

The draws have been made for the Munster Youth and Junior Cup.
In the Munster Youth Cup
1st Round (On or Before 25th/26th September 2021)
Ferry Rangers v Killarney Celtic .
Listowel Celtic v Killarney Athletic .
Tralee Dynamos v Ballyheigue Athletic .
2nd Round (On or Before 16th/17th October 2021)
A. Ferry Rangers or Killarney Celtic v St Brendans Park .
B. Tralee Dynamos or Ballyheigue Athletic v Listowel Celtic or Killarney Athletic .
McCarthy Insurance Group Munster Junior Cup 2021/2022
1st Round (On or Before 2nd/3rd October 2021)
Listowel Celtic A v Listowel Celtic B .
Ballyheigue Athletic v Classic Fc .
Killarney Celtic v St Brendans Park Fc .
Tralee Dynamos v Castleisland Afc .
MEK Galaxy v Ferry Rangers .
Fenit Samphires v Killarney Athletic .
2nd Round (On or Before 30th/31st October 2021)
A. Ballyheigue Athletic or Classic Fc v Inter Kenmare .
B. MEK Galaxy or Ferry Rangers v Fenit Samphires or Killarney Athletic .
C. Killarney Celtic or St Brendans Park v Dingle Bay Rovers .
D. Tralee Dynamos or Castleisland Afc v Listowel Celtic A or Listowel Celtic B .