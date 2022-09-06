Draws made for Munster Club Championships

The draws have been made for the AIB Munster Club Hurling and Football Championships.

The Championships will commence on November 5th and 6th, with all finals to take place over the first two weekends of December.

By virtue of reaching the All-Ireland Senior Finals, the Kerry and Limerick representative will receive a bye to the semi-final of the football and hurling championships respectively.

In Senior football, Kerry are to meet Clare or Waterford in the last four, at a Kerry or Waterford venue on November 26th or 27th. The final is a fortnight later.

In Senior hurling, it’s Waterford against Tipperary, with the victor to face Limerick in the semi-final. On the other side it’s Clare against Cork. Those semis are on Nov 19th or 20th and the final on December 3rd or 4th

Kerry’s Intermediate Football champions will have a semi-final tie against Clare or Cork over the weekend of November 26th or 27th at a Kerry or Cork venue. The

Final is to be played on December 10th or 11th.

Kingdom Senior hurling victors Causeway will play in the Munster Intermediate competition, away to Clare in a ¼ Final on November 5th or 6th. The winner will face Limerick a fortnight later in Limerick or Kerry. The final is fixed for Dec 3rd or 4th.

In Junior football it’s Kerry away to Limerick or Waterford on Nov 26th or 27th, with the final two weeks later.

Junior hurling will see Kerry home to Clare on November 5th or 6th. Whoever emerges from that tie will play Limerick a fortnight later, in Limerick or Clare. The final will be on December 3rd or 4th.

All games will be played to a result on the day.

Full fixture list:

2022 AIB Munster GAA Football Senior Club Championship

Round Date Venue Referee Report

QF 1 Clare champions Waterford champions w/e Nov 12 or 13 Clare venue

QF 2 Cork representatives Tipperary champions w/e Nov 12 or 13 Cork venue

SF 3 Kerry representatives Clare or Waterford representatives w/e Nov 26 or 27 Kerry or Waterford venue

SF 4 Limerick champions Cork or Tipperary representatives w/e Nov 26 or 27 Limerick or Tipperary venue

Final w/e Dec 10 or 11

2022 AIB Munster GAA Football Intermediate Club Championship

Round Date Venue Referee Report

QF 1 Clare representatives Cork representatives w/e Nov 12 or 13 Clare venue

QF 2 Limerick representatives Waterford representatives w/e Nov 12 or 13 Limerick venue

SF 3 Kerry representatives Clare or Cork representatives w/e Nov 26 or 27 Kerry or Cork venue

SF 4 Tipperary representatives Limerick or Waterford representatives w/e Nov 26 or 27 Limerick or Waterford venue

Final w/e Dec 10 or 11

2022 AIB Munster GAA Football Junior Club Championship

Round Date Venue Referee Report

QF 1 Limerick representatives Waterford representatives w/e Nov 12 or 13 Limerick venue

QF 2 Clare representatives Tipperary representatives w/e Nov 12 or 13 Clare venue

SF 3 Kerry representatives Limerick or Waterford representatives w/e Nov 26 or 27 Limerick or Waterford venue

SF 4 Cork representatives Clare or Tipperary representatives w/e Nov 26 or 27 Clare or Tipperary venue

Final w/e Dec 10 or 11

2022 AIB Munster GAA Hurling Intermediate Club Championship

Round Date Venue Referee Report

QF 1 Clare representatives Causeway (Kerry) w/e Nov 5 or 6 Clare venue

QF 2 Tipperary representatives Ballysaggart (Waterford) w/e Nov 5 or 6 Tipperary venue

SF 3 Limerick representatives Clare representatives or Causeway (Kerry) w/e Nov 19 or 20 Limerick or Kerry venue

SF 4 Cork representatives Tipperary or Waterford representatives w/e Nov 19 or 20 Tipperary or Waterford venue

Final w/e Dec 3 or 4

2022 AIB Munster GAA Hurling Junior Club Championship

Round Date Venue Referee Report

QF 1 Kerry representatives Clare representatives w/e Nov 5 or 6 Kerry venue

QF 2 Tipperary representatives Cork representatives w/e Nov 5 or 6 Tipperary venue

SF 3 Limerick representatives Kerry or Clare representatives w/e Nov 19 or 20 Limerick or Clare venue

SF 4 Colligan (Waterford) Tipperary or Cork representatives w/e Nov 19 or 20 Waterford or Cork venue

Final w/e Dec 3 or 4