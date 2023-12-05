Draws made for Higher Education Championships

The draws have been made for the Electric Ireland Higher Education Championships, the finals of which will be hosted by MTU Kerry from February 13th-18th.

Football's Trench Cup has MTU Kerry in a group with TUS Mid-West and Trinity. MTU Kerry will be away to TUS Mid-West on Tuesday January 23rd, then host Trinity one week later.

In Hurling's Ryan Cup MTU Kerry's group also includes Garda College, MICT and TUD. MTU Kerry host Garda College on Wednesday January 24th, go to TUD one week later and are at MICT the Wednesday after that.

In the Freshers 2 Football Championship MTU Kerry host SETU Waterford on Thursday Febraury 1st, they go to MICL the Thursday afterwards and are at TUS MW another week later.

In each case the top two progress to the semi-finals.

There was much excitement in the Sigerson Cup with reigning champions UCC being drawn against Ulster University, with other interesting ties such as Queen’s University v DCU DÉ and last year’s runners up University of Limerick facing ATU Donegal.

The Fitzgibbon Cup which is initially a round robin competitions sees University of Limerick facing ATU Galway and TUS Midwest as they seek a third title in a row.