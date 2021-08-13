Draws made for County Minor Football and Hurling Championships

The draws have been made for the Keanes Supervalu County Minor Football and Hurling Championships
The football draw consists of 3 groups of 4 teams, with the top 2 moving into the knockout stages.
The draw is as follows:
Group A – Laune Rangers, Mid Kerry, North Kerry and South Kerry
Group B – West Kerry, Dr Crokes, Austin Stacks, St Kierans
Group C – East Kerry, Kenmare District, St Brendan’s, Glenflesk.
8 teams will contest the Minor Hurling Championship this year with the quarter final draw taking place last evening.
First named team will have home advantage.
Ballyheigue v Crotta/Kilmoyley
Kenmare/Kilgarvan v St Brendan’s
Tralee Parnells v Lixnaw
Abbeydorney v Ballyduff