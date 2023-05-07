Draws made for Academy Cups

The draws have taken place for the EA Sports LOI Academy Cups and are as follows:
U19 - Enda McGuill Cup
Round 1
Kerry FC v Wexford FC (Mounthawk Park) - Sunday, May 28th - KO TBC
U17 - Mark Farren Cup
Round 1
Cobh Ramblers v Kerry FC (Stephen Ireland Astro) - Saturday, May 17th - KO TBC
U14 - Eddie Wallace Cup
Kerry FC in Group A with Bray Wanderers, Wexford FC, CK United, Waterford FC & Cobh Ramblers
Match 1 - Away to Cobh - May 20th
Match 2 - Home to CK United - May 27th
Match 3 - Away to Bray - June 3rd
Match 4 - Home to Waterford FC - 24 June
Match 5 - Home to Wexford FC - 1 July
Meanwhile, the Limerick FC v Kerry FC game at Under 17 level, which had to be abandoned during the game due to a waterlogged pitch in Hogan Park, has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 13th at 2pm - Venue Mounthawk Park.