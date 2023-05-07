Draws made for Academy Cups

The draws have taken place for the EA Sports LOI Academy Cups and are as follows:

U19 - Enda McGuill Cup

Round 1

Kerry FC v Wexford FC (Mounthawk Park) - Sunday, May 28th - KO TBC

U17 - Mark Farren Cup

Round 1

Cobh Ramblers v Kerry FC (Stephen Ireland Astro) - Saturday, May 17th - KO TBC

U14 - Eddie Wallace Cup

Kerry FC in Group A with Bray Wanderers, Wexford FC, CK United, Waterford FC & Cobh Ramblers

Match 1 - Away to Cobh - May 20th

Match 2 - Home to CK United - May 27th

Match 3 - Away to Bray - June 3rd

Match 4 - Home to Waterford FC - 24 June

Match 5 - Home to Wexford FC - 1 July

Meanwhile, the Limerick FC v Kerry FC game at Under 17 level, which had to be abandoned during the game due to a waterlogged pitch in Hogan Park, has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 13th at 2pm - Venue Mounthawk Park.