Advertisement
Sport

Draws made for Academy Cups

May 7, 2023 14:05 By radiokerrysport
Draws made for Academy Cups Draws made for Academy Cups
Share this article

The draws have taken place for the EA Sports LOI Academy Cups and are as follows:

U19 - Enda McGuill Cup
Round 1
Kerry FC v Wexford FC (Mounthawk Park) - Sunday, May 28th - KO TBC

U17 - Mark Farren Cup
Round 1
Cobh Ramblers v Kerry FC (Stephen Ireland Astro) - Saturday, May 17th - KO TBC

Advertisement

U14 - Eddie Wallace Cup
Kerry FC in Group A with Bray Wanderers, Wexford FC, CK United, Waterford FC & Cobh Ramblers

Match 1 - Away to Cobh - May 20th
Match 2 - Home to CK United - May 27th
Match 3 - Away to Bray - June 3rd
Match 4 - Home to Waterford FC - 24 June
Match 5 - Home to Wexford FC - 1 July

Meanwhile, the Limerick FC v Kerry FC game at Under 17 level, which had to be abandoned during the game due to a waterlogged pitch in Hogan Park, has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 13th at 2pm - Venue Mounthawk Park.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus