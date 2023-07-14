Advertisement
Draws for Irish sides in Europe

Jul 14, 2023 07:07 By radiokerrysport
Both Derry City and Dundalk played out scoreless draws in the Conference League last night.

Derry finished level with HB Torshavn in the Faroe Islands, with Dundalk holding Bruno's Magpies in Gibraltar.

The return games are in Ireland next Thursday.

In the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division tonight, Shelbourne host Bohemians in a Dublin derby at Tolka Park, with UCD welcoming Drogheda United to Belfield.

Both matches kick off at 7.45.

In the First Division, leaders Galway United go to Athlone Town, Waterford travel to Treaty United, it's Finn Harps versus Cobh Ramblers and Bray Wanderers take on Wexford.

