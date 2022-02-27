Advertisement
Sport

Draws for both Celtic and Rangers see's Celtic stay top

Feb 27, 2022 16:02 By radiokerrysport
Draws for both Celtic and Rangers see's Celtic stay top Draws for both Celtic and Rangers see's Celtic stay top
Share this article

Hibernian and Celtic played out a scoreless draw in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Franny Kiernan reports:

Rangers drew Motherwell 2-2 in the other match today.

Advertisement

Robert McElroy reports:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus