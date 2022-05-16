Advertisement
Draw takes place for Tailteann Cup

May 16, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
The fixtures for the first-ever Tailteann Cup have been revealed after the draw was held this morning.

Wexford will play Offaly in the southern section preliminary round, while Wicklow meet Waterford.

The winners of those matches will meet in the first round proper.

Elsewhere in the southern section, it's Carlow versus Tipperary and Laois against Westmeath.

In the northern section first round, Longford will play Fermanagh while Leitrim host Antrim.

Sligo have been drawn against London and it's Cavan versus Down.

Preliminary round ties are scheduled to take place next weekend, with the first round the following week.

