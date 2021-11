The draw for the Walsh,s Super Valu South Kerry senior championship took place on last night .First named has home venue . Result on the day.

Preliminary Round: Saturday 13/11 at 2:30pm Piarsaigh Na Dromada V Skellig Rangers

Quarter Final: Sunday 14/11 at 2:00pm Renard V St.Michaels/Foilmore (Venue Cahersiveen)

Quarter Final: Saturday 20/11 at 2:30pm Waterville V Sneem/Derrynane

Quarter Final: Sunday 21/11 or 28/11 at 2:00pm St. Marys V Losers of Prelim Round