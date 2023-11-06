Advertisement
Sport

Draw made for semi-finals of North Kerry Championship

Nov 6, 2023 07:56 By radiokerrysport
Draw made for semi-finals of North Kerry Championship
Share this article

The draw has been made for the semi-finals of the Bernard O Callaghan North Kerry Senior Football Championship

Sponsored by McMunns Bar & Restaurant Ballybunion

Winners of Moyvane v Tarbert against St Senans

Advertisement

Ballydonoghue v Beale

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement
Monday local basketball fixtures & results
Harrington victorious on Champions Tour
Advertisement

Recommended

Man receives suspended sentence for assault at a North Kerry GAA club
Taoiseach to attend official opening of Macroom Bypass today
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Monday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus