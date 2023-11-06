Draw made for semi-finals of North Kerry Championship

The draw has been made for the semi-finals of the Bernard O Callaghan North Kerry Senior Football Championship
Sponsored by McMunns Bar & Restaurant Ballybunion
Winners of Moyvane v Tarbert against St Senans
Advertisement
Ballydonoghue v Beale
The draw has been made for the semi-finals of the Bernard O Callaghan North Kerry Senior Football Championship
Sponsored by McMunns Bar & Restaurant Ballybunion
Winners of Moyvane v Tarbert against St Senans
Ballydonoghue v Beale
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus