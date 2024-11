The draw for the TUS Dr. Harty Cup Under 19 A Hurling Preliminary Quarter-Finals took place this afternoon and resulted as follows –

St. Flannans v John the Baptist Community School

De La Salle College v Nenagh CBS

Thurles CBS v Our Ladys Templemore

Blackwater Community School v Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG

The games are scheduled to take place on Wednesday December 4th