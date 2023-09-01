Advertisement
Sport

Draw made for Europa League

Sep 1, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrysport
Brighton's first ever season competing in European football will see them go up against some massive clubs on the continent.

They'll face Ajax Marseille and AEK Athens in the group stages of the Europa League.

Liverpool have been drawn to face Austrian side LASK, Union Saint-Gilloise and Toulouse.

After winning the Europa Conference League last season, West Ham are back in the second tier of European competition and will meet Olympiacos, Freiburg and TSC Backa Topola.

Rangers are in Group C with Real Betis, Sparta Prague and Aris Limassol.

