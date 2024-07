Draw made for County SHC Quarter Finals

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Garvey's County Senior Hurling Championship has been made.

Causeway and St Brendan's Ardfert joined the quarter-finalists after defeating Dr Crokes and Tralee Parnells respectively in the preliminary quarter-finals on Friday evening.

Abbeydorney v St Brendan's Ardfert

Fri, 12/7, Austin Stack Park @ 7:00pm

Ballyduff v Lixnaw

Sat, 13/7, Austin Stack Park @ 2:00pm

Ballyheigue v Crotta O'Neills

Sun, 14/7, Austin Stack Park @ 1:30pm

Kilmoyley v Causeway

Sun, 14/7, Austin Stack Park @ 3:30pm

Causeway manager Stephen Goggin



Tralee Parnells manager Martin Downes



Abbeydorney manager Francie O'Halloran



Ballyheigue manager Brendan O'Sullivan