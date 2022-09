The draw for the 2022 Garvey’s SuperValu Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final has been made this evening.

Dr.Crokes v Dingle

Mid Kerry v Templenoe

Feale Rangers v Austin Stacks

East Kerry v Kenmare Shamrocks

The matches will be played in neutral venues on October 8th and 9th.The draw took place live on Radio Kerry during Terrace Talk.