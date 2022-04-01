Advertisement
Sport

Draw for World Cup finals to be made in Doha today

Apr 1, 2022 07:04 By radiokerrysport
The draw for this year's World Cup finals will be made in Doha later.

Holders France will be among the top seeds, along with hosts Qatar, Brazil, England and Argentina.

The draw is due to get underway after 5pm.

