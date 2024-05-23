Draw For The U21 Championship Qtr Finals

Last night's Round 1 results
Round 1 of the Acorn Life Co. U21 Championship last night
St Brendan's Board 3-17 Mid Kerry Board 0-9
South Kerry District Board 1-12 East Kerry 0-10
Dr. Crokes 3-20 Kenmare District Board 0-6
North Kerry 2-24 Killarney Legion 0-5
Glenflesk 1-12 West Kerry Board 1-8
Austin Stacks 2-23 Rathmore 3-9 AET
St.Kierans GAA Club 2-12 Kenmare Shamrocks 2-12 AET (Kenmare win 3-1 on penalties)
Tonight
Ballymacelligott V Laune Rangers 19:00,
Draw made for Qtr Finals
Kenmare Shamrocks vs Austin Stacks
Dr. Crokes vs South Kerry
St Brendans Board vs Glenflesk
Ballymac or Laune Rangers vs North Kerry
All on May 29th
Credit Union Credit Union SHL Division 2B,
Ballyheigue 2-13 Lixnaw 2-11
St Brendan's 0-14 Crotta O'Neill's 1-11
Kerry Coiste na nÓg Under 15 Hurling league
Tralee Parnell’s 3-10 Lixnaw 2-7
South Kerry Under 15 League, Round 1 played at Sneem; St. Marys/Reenard/Valentia - Young Islanders 5.10 Na Fianna 4.12