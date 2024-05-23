Draw For The U21 Championship Qtr Finals

Last night's Round 1 results

Round 1 of the Acorn Life Co. U21 Championship last night

St Brendan's Board 3-17 Mid Kerry Board 0-9

South Kerry District Board 1-12 East Kerry 0-10

Dr. Crokes 3-20 Kenmare District Board 0-6

North Kerry 2-24 Killarney Legion 0-5

Glenflesk 1-12 West Kerry Board 1-8

Austin Stacks 2-23 Rathmore 3-9 AET

St.Kierans GAA Club 2-12 Kenmare Shamrocks 2-12 AET (Kenmare win 3-1 on penalties)

Advertisement

Tonight

Ballymacelligott V Laune Rangers 19:00,

Draw made for Qtr Finals

Kenmare Shamrocks vs Austin Stacks

Dr. Crokes vs South Kerry

St Brendans Board vs Glenflesk

Ballymac or Laune Rangers vs North Kerry

Advertisement

All on May 29th

==========================

Results last night:

Credit Union Credit Union SHL Division 2B,

Ballyheigue 2-13 Lixnaw 2-11

St Brendan's 0-14 Crotta O'Neill's 1-11

Advertisement

Kerry Coiste na nÓg Under 15 Hurling league

Tralee Parnell’s 3-10 Lixnaw 2-7

South Kerry Under 15 League, Round 1 played at Sneem; St. Marys/Reenard/Valentia - Young Islanders 5.10 Na Fianna 4.12