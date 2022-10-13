Draw for Mid Kerry Championship takes place tonight

The draw for the Mid Kerry Senior Championship take place today

The draw will take place at 8:30 this evening in Bunkers Bar and Restaurant, Killorglin

The draw can be viewed live on Facebook

Well, while the Mid Kerry championship draw takes place, the district side are busy preparing for a clash against Feale Rangers of North Kerry on Saturday.

The two districts clash in the first of two Garveys Supervalu County Senior Football Championship semi finals under lights in Austin Stack Park.

Throw in as 7:15.

We will have full live commentary of the game with thanks to McKennas in Listowel, your local topline and expert store.

While on Sunday, Dingle are the club sides last hope of making it to the 2022 final as they take on the pre tournament favourites East Kerry.

That one has a throw in time of 2:30 in ASP.